West Brom legend Ally Robertson has hailed midfielder John Swift for his performances and admitted that it was unfortunate to see him getting injured.

The Baggies are currently sitting eleventh in the Championship league table with 16 points and Swift’s contribution to that has been crucial.

He has seven-goal contributions in eleven games so far, but picked up a muscle injury against Birmingham City on Saturday after scoring in their 3-1 defeat.

Robertson acknowledged Swift’s fantastic early season form and stressed that it was unfortunate to see him picking up that injury.

“John Swift has been playing ever so well”, Robertson wrote in his Express & Star column.

“He’s been full of running, before that, we’d had the ball with nobody making runs, all of a sudden one player’s movement can spark something in others.

“It made us look like we wanted to attack and it’s a shame we had to see him limp out injured at St Andrew’s.”

Swift is set to miss out on six weeks of action following his injury and he is expected to make a comeback after the international break next month.