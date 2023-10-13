Ben Parker believes that Leeds United starlet Archie Gray deserves credit for playing in an unfamiliar right-back position for the first time in his life in front of a packed Elland Road against Bristol City.

The 17-year-old Leeds United academy product is highly rated at Elland Road and this season he has featured eleven times for the Whites in the league.

At the weekend, Daniel Farke deployed the young midfielder at right-back against Bristol City and he put in an impressive display.

Parker stated that Gray deserves credit for taking up the challenge of playing as a right-back for the first time in his career in a sold-out Elland Road.

The former Leeds star also pointed out that Gray grew into the role as the game progressed and added that the 17-year-old is a brilliant player.

“Andy [Gray] said it was the first time in his life”, Parker said on the LS11 podcast.

“So academy football, grassroots, if he ever played grassroots, he never ever played right-back.

“So to do it for the first time in a sold-out Elland Road in the Championship, fair play to him, a 17-year-old.

“I think at the start of the game, it is all about his positional side and sometimes it is whether to be close to the centre-half or push out to the winger, but as the game grew, he just grew into the role.

“And by the end of it, he was tackling 1v1, with 10, 15 minutes to go he looked a bit nervy and Bristol’s winger got the ball 1v1 with Archie and he just stood him up, took the ball from him and strove forward with it.

“He is some player, Archie and so to do that in his first ever game at right-back is not too bad.”

After the international break, Leeds will take on Norwich City on 21st October and it remains to be seen whether Farke will again use Gray as a right-back in that game.