Ossett United have offered thanks to Leeds United for loaning out goalkeeper Darryl Ombang on time, which has made him eligible for selection on Saturday.

Ombang, 18, came through the youth ranks at Elland Road and he has so far made two appearances for the Whites Under-21s this season.

Ossett United were keen on the the former England Under-17s star this season as they wanted to bolster their ranks between the sticks.

The Northern Premier League side have now concluded Ombang’s loan signing from the Yorkshire outfit.

And they have expressed their gratitude via their official website to the Whites for shipping out Ombang on time so that the goalkeeper will be available for selection on Saturday.

The club said: “We thank Leeds United in their assistance in getting this deal done in time for Darryl to be available for selection as we host Carlton Town on Saturday.”

Leeds are hoping that a loan stint at Ossett will hand the 18-year-old valuable experience moving forward.

The Whites will keep an eye on the English goalkeeper amid their hopes to produce more talents from their set-up.

Ombang will also be looking forward to impressing his parent club during his loan spell, dreaming of representing them at some point in the future.