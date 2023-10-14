Aston Villa director of football operations Damian Vidagany has insisted that the club have it in them to become a top side in the Premier League under Unai Emery even without the resources of the other giants.

Villa have made a strong start to the season, winning five of their opening eight league games and are sitting fifth in the Premier League standings.

Emery has made a massive impact on the fortunes of the Midlands club since taking charge last year and has pushed them into European football.

Vidagany believes most of the best managers in the world work in the Premier League and insisted that Emery belongs to the top echelons of coaches alongside someone like Pep Guardiola.

He told The Athletic: “The Premier League has 20 of the best 50 best managers in the world.

“Unai is close to the top level that marks Pep Guardiola.

“It’s a matter of time to get there for him.

“I’ve never seen anyone in my life work as hard as him. This is leadership.

“He also has a good heart.”

The Aston Villa director believes there is a real sense of positivity around Villa Park at the moment and feels they have it in them to become the real deal in the Premier League under Emery, even if they do not have the resources of some of the other big sides.

Vidagany insisted that as long as the club do not make some crazy decisions, they are on the path to success going forward.

“I’m feeling in the atmosphere of this club that it can be a contender, even without the resources the top teams have.

!Unai, when he has the time and resources, will show he’s top-level — if he hasn’t already.

“With Villa’s huge fanbase and as long as we don’t become crazy or idiots to break this good atmosphere, we are on the right track to have big success.”