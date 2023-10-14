Former top-flight star John Hartson believes that Rangers’ new signings are so poor that the new manager will want to bring in his players, but questioned whether the Gers have the financial means to back their new boss.

Rangers backed Michael Beale significantly in the summer transfer window to bring in a host of new faces at Ibrox.

However, most of the Rangers signings have underwhelmed with their performances, which has resulted in a poor start to the season for the Ibrox outfit and Beale losing his job.

Hartson believes that it was clear after Rangers 2-1 defeat against Aris Limassol that the players Beale brought in are not good enough.

He thinks that the new Rangers boss might want a squad overhaul but questioned after spending so much in the summer, whether the Light Blues have the means to back their new boss.

“It is clear now that managers cannot get a tune out of the players; it is clear that the players are not as good as you think they are”, Hartson said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“Michael Beale brought ten players in and none of them have really hit the ground running; none of them have shown their capabilities.

“Another manager comes in and then all of a sudden he goes, ‘this is not my team; I want to bring in my own players’.

“Are Rangers in a position to do that?

“They need to bring a manager in fairly soon because the other night it was clear that, I know it is only one game, players are just not performing.’

Rangers went into the international break with a 3-0 win at St Mirren and the club’s next boss is tipped to be either Philippe Clement or Kevin Muscat.