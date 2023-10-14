Aberdeen legend Willie Miller believes that turning draws into victories is the hallmark of a good side and once the Dons start doing that, their future will become more rosy.

In spite of a poor start to the season, the Dons have recovered and have climbed up to eighth spot in the Scottish Premiership table.

A 1-1 draw against HJK Helsinki has also helped Barry Robson’s side register their first points in the Europa Conference League.

However, the fact that has kept Miller worried is his former side’s inconsistency and the inability to turn draws into wins.

According to the 68-year-old, those are the features of a good side and Aberdeen being one, need to ensure that they do that.

Citing the back-to-back draws against St Johnstone in the league and against HJK Helsinki in Europe, Miller insisted that there are still plenty of positives to talk about.

“Despite back-to-back draws against St Johnstone and HJK Helsinki, I still think there is much to be positive about with Aberdeen”, Miller wrote in his column for the Press & Journal.

“However, turning potential draws into victories is the hallmark of a good side.

“Once they start doing that you can be more positive that the future will be rosy for Aberdeen.

“At the moment, it is still a bit inconsistent for the Dons, however, it should not be forgotten Robson’s side are now five games unbeaten.”

There will be no games for the club until 21st October due to the international break, following which they will take on Dundee in the league.