Portsmouth centre-back Regan Poole has stressed that Pompey belong in the Premier League and believes League One is not the right level for the club.

Poole, 25, joined John Mousinho’s team permanently from Lincoln City this summer and has already established himself as a defensive cornerstone at Fratton Park.

The Welsh star has so far had a significant contribution to Pompey leading the League One standings and he is relishing his bright displays at Fratton Park.

Poole believes that Portsmouth belong to the top tier and said that they do not deserve to stay in League One.

Citing Ipswich Town’s impressive run, the defender added that it is feasible for Portsmouth to attain the Premier League status in the near future.

“I am loving it down there. We have started so brightly and we are looking for promotion“, Poole told the Press Association.

“We are trying to get the football club back to where they belong. Why cannot we do it at Portsmouth?

“Ipswich are doing really well and if we can get promoted, why not?

“Portsmouth are a Premier League football club and should never be in League One.

“I believe I can play in the Premier League.

“If you do not think that, you are in the wrong sport.”

Mousinho’s side are determined to secure promotion to the Championship this term after narrowly missing out on a playoff spot last season.