Birmingham City are looking for a goalkeeper, a centre-back and a striker, as they look to support Wayne Rooney, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Blues recently drew the criticism of a number in the football world when they sacked John Eustace as manager despite sitting in the top six in the Championship.

Eustace was lauded for the job he did at Birmingham, but the club’s owners removed him from his post and brought in Rooney.

Rooney recently left DC United after failing to guide them into the MLS playoffs and is keen to make sure he succeeds at Birmingham.

The club are looking to back him and three positions have been identified for signings to be made in.

Rooney wants a new number 1 goalkeeper at the club, while they are also looking for a centre-back and a striker.

However, they must make sure they are careful with their spending to stay within EFL rules.

Blues head to Middlesbrough in the Championship next weekend, before then playing host to Hull City.