Phil Babb has insisted he does not fear Manchester City and is sure Liverpool can turn the Cityzens over both home and away in the Premier League.

Liverpool splashed the cash to reshape their midfield over the summer transfer window and are reaping the rewards through a good start to the Premier League campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have only been beaten once and that too a controversial loss at Tottenham Hotspur when they had a goal incorrectly ruled out for offside.

Former Liverpool defender Babb is feeling confident and revealed he does not even fear champions Manchester City.

Babb thinks that Liverpool are capable of beating Manchester City both at home and away this term.

“I don’t fear any team when we’ve got a full starting eleven, everyone’s fit, everyone’s hungry”, Babb said on LFC TV following the Brighton draw.

“I don’t even fear City at times.

“City are great, but we can beat great teams. We’ve done it in the past and we can do it again.

“We can go hard at City and get results. We can get a result at the Etihad and certain turn them over at Anfield.

“No qualms about that.”

Liverpool are first due to take on Manchester City in the Premier League towards the end of November, with a trip to the Etihad on the agenda.