Leeds United are now looking to find a loan move for starlet Sean McGurk in the January transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

McGurk did not move on from Elland Road in the summer transfer window despite his route into the Leeds team being blocked by a host of midfielders.

Leeds have rethought his situation though and believe that McGurk needs a higher level of football than action with the Under-21s can provide.

They are plotting to send him out on a loan spell when the window opens again in January and are open to offers.

Leeds are likely to think carefully about McGurk’s destination as they look to ensure the right fit for the 20-year-old.

McGurk has caught the eye with his performances in the Premier League 2 this season.

The youngster has found the back of the net three times in six outings, including scoring a brace in a home win over Stoke City.

McGurk will hope that a positive loan spell away from Elland Road can put him in the thoughts of Leeds boss Daniel Farke.