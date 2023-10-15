Former Liverpool defender Phil Babb feels that playing as a holding midfielder does not suit Alexis Mac Allister’s game.

Having lost Fabinho in the summer transfer window, Liverpool have been deploying Mac Allister in the holding midfield role.

Wataru Endo joined Liverpool to offer the Reds a defensive midfield option, but Jurgen Klopp is easing him in and Mac Allister is getting game time as a holding midfielder.

Babb understands why Mac Allister has been given the job to do, but feels that it does not suit the Argentine’s skills, which are more on the technical and creative side of the game.

“We know he is a talented player, technical, creative ability second to none”, Babb said on LFC TV after the Brighton draw.

“He’s been asked to do a job that he is trying to get to grips with; we have seen him struggle there.

“We’ve seen him give away needless free-kicks and fouls due to that lack of acceleration that you need there – and also you’ve got to sniff out danger and that’s not his natural instinct as a baller.”

Mac Allister was snapped up for what was seen as a bargain price from Brighton in the summer, with Liverpool triggering an initial £35m release clause in his Seagulls deal.

Liverpool rebuilt their midfield options over the course of the summer, with the exits of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to the Saudi Pro League unexpected.