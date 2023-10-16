Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach have taken up the option to extend Liverpool midfield target Manu Kone’s contract by another year, it has been claimed in Germany.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from the German club in the upcoming transfer windows.

German champions Bayern Munich are interested in him and are considering snaring Kone away from Gladbach in the near future.

Liverpool were keen on Kone in the summer transfer window and are still tracking his situation in Germany.

According to local daily the Rheinische Post (via Fussball Transfers), Gladbach have triggered an option to extend his contract by another year.

Anticipating interest in him, the Bundesliga club took up the option and extended the midfielder’s stay by one more season.

His previous contract was slated to expire in 2025 but he is now contracted to stay at Gladbach until 2026.

The Bundesliga outfit believe that it will give them more leverage in any negotiations if clubs make an approach for Kone.

They are now likely to demand a bigger fee if some of his suitors make an offer for him in January or next summer.