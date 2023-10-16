Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has revealed that he wants to be with the Black Cats because of the club’s philosophy of developing young players.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper came through Sunderland’s youth system and established himself as a regular in the first team in the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

Last season, Patterson featured in all 48 league games for Sunderland and recently extended his stay at the Stadium of Light until June 2028.

Patterson stated that extending his contract was a straightforward decision for him and revealed that he wants to stay at Sunderland due to their philosophy of aiding young players in their development.

The Black Cats star believes that Sunderland have some excellent young players in their squad and thinks that the team can only improve from here on.

When asked about the reason behind his contract extension, Patterson told the Sunderland Echo: “It was a no-brainer for me really.

“You just look at how well we’re doing this season so far and it was quite straightforward.

“The club’s philosophy of young players and developing them, it’s a place where I want to be.

“It was a big factor because obviously we have some great young talent in that squad and can only get better really.

“I look forward to the rest of my time here.”

Patterson has featured in all eleven league games for Sunderland this season and has managed to keep four clean sheets.