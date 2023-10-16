Wolves legend John Richards is clear that the team’s good defence will benefit now as the forwards have started scoring goals.

The Molineux outfit suffered due to a lack of goals last season as they only managed to register 31 goals in 38 league matches.

Richards believes that the likes of Max Kilman and Craig Dawson are performing well for the side, but they have been let down by the lack of goals from the frontline.

Wolves have scored nine goals in eight league matches this season and they took four points from their last two league matches.

Richards stressed that the forward line’s decent form will show the good work of the team’s strong defence.

“It makes a big difference to the team”, Richards told Express & Star about the team’s frontline scoring goals this season.

“We have a really strong defence with people like Kilman and Dawson playing really well at the moment.

“What’s been letting them down is the fact we haven’t been scoring goals.

“It makes their job that little bit more difficult.

“Now we have an attacking set-up knocking goals in, it makes the work of the defenders a lot more beneficial.”

Wolves will be looking to keep their recent good form in the league when they visit the Vitality Stadium on Saturday to face Bournemouth after the international break.