Barry Ferguson believes that new Rangers boss Philippe Clement being a centre-back in his playing days will transform the Gers into a team that are hard to score against.

Rangers failed to make the desired start to the campaign they wanted and have appointed Belgian tactician Clement as their new boss.

The Gers are seven points behind table-toppers Celtic and Clement has a tough job on his hands to make Rangers competitive.

Ferguson believes that Clement’s playing style is much similar to that of former boss Michael Beale’s and pointed out that the new Rangers boss likes to play with a high defensive line.

The former Rangers star also pointed out that the Gers have a habit of conceding sloppy goals and believes that Clement, being a centre-back in his time as a player, will try to make the Ibrox outfit hard to score against.

“His playing style is pretty similar to Michael Beale’s, but in terms of his full backs, that is where he gets width from”, Ferguson said on The Go Radio Football Show.

“But his players play a really, really high defensive line and that is something I think in the past defensively Rangers have struggled with, losing a lot of sloppy goals.

“He was centre-half himself in his playing days, so I would imagine that first and foremost they will be hard to score against.” .

Rangers are set to welcome Hibernian to Ibrox at the weekend, which will be Clement’s first match as the Gers boss in the dugout.