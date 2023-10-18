Former Rangers attacker Gordon Dalziel has insisted that Philippe Clement cannot keep saying that the title race is a marathon when Celtic are running away with it at the moment.

Clement was unveiled as the new Rangers manager earlier this week following a process where several candidates were interviewed by the Scottish giants.

He has been tasked with the job of getting Rangers back on track and trying to rein in the domination of Scottish football by Celtic.

The Belgian insisted, during his unveiling, that the title race is a marathon and Rangers will have to gradually claw their way back and cut down the difference between themselves and Celtic.

However, Dalziel stressed that Rangers fans will not accept that trope if Celtic continue to run away with the league.

He insisted that Clement will need to soon realise that his side need to be on the sprint if they want to catch up and bypass Celtic.

Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “He said the things, I think, that every Rangers fan wanted him to say.

“The only one I’d really pick up is that it’s a marathon.

“I know what he is trying to go over there, but if Celtic are sprinting away from you and you are still using ‘it’s a marathon’, the Rangers fans are going to let him know that it’s not a marathon, Scottish football.

“You have got be on the sprint, you have got to keep up with Celtic, you are in to bypass and challenge them.”

Hibernian will be Clement’s first challenge when Rangers host them at Ibrox on Saturday.