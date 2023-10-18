Sir Jim Ratcliffe is pushing to get a deal over the line to secure minority ownership of Manchester United in time for his camp to be in charge for the January transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Manchester United board were tipped to vote and ratify Ratcliffe’s bid to buy 25 per cent of Manchester United in a board meeting on Thursday.

However, the deal is not likely to be put to a vote this week and no decision is expected to be made in the coming days.

Details of the deal are still being thrashed out but there is confidence that the agreement will be ratified in the next fortnight.

The British billionaire will get sporting control of the club once the deal goes through and he wants all formalities to be completed as soon as possible.

Ratcliffe wants his people to be in charge of the club’s football side of things in time for the January transfer window.

He is expected to appoint key figures in the club’s sporting structure with a new director of football expected to be brought in by him once a deal goes through.

Erik ten Hag is admired by Ratcliffe’s team at INEOS and the Manchester United manager’s place is not expected to be under threat once the new regime rolls in.