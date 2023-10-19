Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur loanee Djed Spence will still be out of action for a couple of weeks.

The 23-year-old right-back spent last season at Rennes in France, where he made eight league appearances and this summer Tottenham decided on sending the player on a season-long loan to Leeds.

Since his arrival, Spence has featured for only nine minutes for Leeds and has been out of action due to a ligament injury.

The Tottenham loanee is nursing himself back to fitness and Farke revealed he has returned to training on the pitch.

However, the Leeds boss stated that Spence is currently not training with the other squad members and added that he will not be available for another couple of weeks.

“He’s doing his rehab here, he’s training on the pitch but not with the team”, Farke said in a press conference.

“He will still be out for a couple of weeks”.

Spence will be determined to return quickly from his injury to help Leeds with their aim to earn promotion this season.