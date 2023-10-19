Everton boss Sean Dyche is clear that Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s statistics show he is getting back to full fitness and match sharpness.

The 26-year-old forward has missed the majority of the past two seasons due to injury niggles and Everton’s attack has been damaged in the process.

This season, Calvert-Lewin has featured in the last four league games for Everton and has scored two goals.

Dyche admitted that Calvert-Lewin is an effective player for Everton and added that his statistics suggest that the player is getting back to fitness and match sharpness.

The Toffees boss stressed that his goal is now to keep Calvert-Lewin giving as much time as possible on the pitch until he gets back to his full fitness and sharpness.

“I do not know about crucial, but we know he is an effective player”, Dyche said at a press conference.

“We know he is getting back to full fitness and sharpness and I think that is very obvious by the way he is playing; his stats support that as well, his physical stats.

“Really, I think it is just keeping him out on the pitch as many times as possible until he is totally free-flowing because he is a very, very good player.”

Everton are set to take on their Merseyside rival Liverpool at the weekend and it remains to be seen whether Calvert-Lewin can help the Toffees to victory.