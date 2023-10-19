Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has admitted that he is not expecting an immediate change in the Gers’ style of play under Philippe Clement as he believes it will take some time for him to implement his ideas.

Clement was unveiled as the new Rangers manager this week and his first game in charge of the team will be against Hibernian at Ibrox on Saturday.

Rangers are sitting seven points behind reigning Scottish champions Celtic and their inability to challenge the Bhoys consistently ultimately cost Michael Beale his job at the club.

Ferguson is looking forward to watching Rangers play under a new manager from this weekend onwards and is keen to see what kind of tweaks he makes to the team.

However, the former Rangers captain is not expecting many changes to the team or a radically different style of play this early as he insisted that Clement will need some time.

The Rangers legend said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I am looking forward to what team the new manager is going to put out.

“And what kind of changes he is going to make in Rangers’ style of play.

“I don’t think he is going to make too many changes too early if I am being honest with you.

“It will take a bit of time but also you have got to understand that you don’t get a lot of time up in the west of Scotland.”

The Rangers board are hopeful that Clement will get a tune out of the club’s new signings after Beale spent heavily to recruit them.