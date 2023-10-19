Derby County boss Paul Warne believes that the Rams have not been ruthless enough in front of the opposition goal.

The Rams are determined to achieve promotion from League One this season and after a slow start to the season, Derby have managed to form a seven-match unbeaten run.

However, goalscoring has been an issue for Derby this season as the two new forwards, Conor Washington and Martyn Waghorn, have yet to get going.

Warne admitted that Derby have been wasteful in the final third so far this season and thinks that his side need to be more ruthless in front of goal.

The Rams boss also stressed that everyone in the squad needs chip in with goals as he does not like to rely on two or three players to provide them with goals.

“I think we have missed copious amounts of opportunities to score”, Warne told RamsTV.

“I do think we all have to chip in for goals.

“I do not rely on just my strikers because you cannot have just two or three players chipping in with 15, 20 goals.

“There has to be reliance on everybody to chip in and I think our overall play has been really good.

“I just do not think we have been ruthless enough in the final third.”

Derby are currently in ninth place in the league table with 18 points from eleven games and will take on Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.