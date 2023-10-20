Swansea City boss Michael Duff has explained that Newcastle United loan star Harrison Ashby has to impress him on the training ground to get into the starting line-up.

Newcastle brought in the 21-year-old right-back from West Ham United in the January transfer window as an understudy to Kieran Trippier.

This season, Ashby joined Swansea City on a season-long loan, but despite starting the first five league games, he lost his place to Josh Key.

Duff admitted that Ashby’s job to get into the starting line-up is difficult as long as Key continues with his incredible form and stated that the Newcastle loanee needs to be on his toes if an opportunity comes.

The Swansea boss stressed that the challenge for Ashby is to catch his eye in training and work out what he can do to get into the team.

“Harrison’s challenge now is whether he can catch the eye in training, whether he can do the extras and figure out how he can get in the team”, Duff told Wales Online.

“As long as Josh keeps hitting those levels, it’s going to be difficult.

“But Harrison has to be ready because football changes quickly.

“That’s why we’re constant with extras and training properly because if it does change you better be ready to get in the team and hit the ground running.”

Now it remains to be seen whether the Newcastle star will be able to impress Duff to get into the starting line-up and get regular football.

And if not, whether Newcastle will be happy with him not playing.