Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed that Liverpool did not communicate to him that he would not be getting a new contract until informing him ahead of his last game for the club.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was on the fringes of the Liverpool first-team squad in his last season at the club.

He was hardly used by Jurgen Klopp towards the end and the midfielder admitted that it was understandable as younger players were getting a chance with a view to the future.

However, the midfielder insisted that the club could have done a better job of communicating to him that he would not be offered a new deal given he was in the dark.

He told The Athletic: “Some of the younger players were getting an opportunity to be involved, getting them ready for years to come, which I understand.

“I just guess at that point as a player you want that communicated to you because you start going out of your mind thinking, ‘What more can I do here?’

“And it was never really written off that you’re not getting offered a new contract.”

He revealed that the club kept him in the dark until the end and only told him that his departure would be announced ahead of the final game alongside the exits of James Milner, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino.

“It was never said.

“I obviously got the picture [laughs].

“I got told before they released the statement [three days before that Villa game]: ‘Just so you know, we’re putting this out about you, Milly, Bobby and Naby leaving’. And I was like, ‘Oh, OK. Thanks’.

“But there was nothing official at any point before.

“It was just… the silence was enough to know what the situation was.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain is now on the books at Turkish side Besiktas, where he plays alongside former Manchester United defender Eric Bailly and ex-Everton striker Cenk Tosun.