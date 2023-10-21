Fixture: Liverpool vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Everton manager Sean Dyche has picked his starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Dyche takes his Everton side to face Liverpool in a good run of form, with three wins in the last four games across all competitions.

A 2-1 loss at home to Luton Town at the end of September showed there remains major work to do though and Liverpool, who have been flying high this season, represent a major test.

Everton have also only managed to beat Liverpool just once in the last 28 meetings between the two sides.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is between the sticks for Everton today, while at the back Dyche goes with Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield sees the Everton manager deploy Amadou Onana and James Garner, with Abdoulaye Doucoure also starting. Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Dyche has options on the bench if he needs to shake things up at any point and they include Beto and Arnaut Danjuma.

Everton Team vs Liverpool

Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Danjuma, Beto, Godfrey, Gueye, Chermiti, Dobbin