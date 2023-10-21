Charlton Athletic boss Michael Appleton has issued a warning that Reading will inflict damage on his side if allowed to play their natural game.

The Addicks have been performing solidly since Appleton took the reins at the Valley and are now eyeing climbing the League One table.

Appleton’s side are set to host Reading at the Valley this afternoon and their opponents are also looking to turn the tables after making a difficult start to their league campaign.

The Addicks boss lauded Ruben Selles’ side for their on-field work rate and warned that Charlton could face difficulties in the match if they let Reading execute their game plan.

“They are a good side if you allow them to play and I have seen enough in the last three games that they have played”, Appleton told Charlton’s in-house media.

“They can really hurt you if you allow them to play and if you get sucked into what they want.

“They have got some decent young players and move the ball round quite well.“

The Addicks manager also stressed that his men need to stick to their own on-field strategy to find positive results from the game.

“It is about what we do on the day, it is not necessarily about them.

“We have had a really good mentality over the last six weeks or so and we have shown an aggression in and out of possession.

“We are going to have to do that again tomorrow.“

The two sides last met in the Championship in 2020, where Reading got the better of Charlton by one goal to nil.