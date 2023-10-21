Signing another centre-back is likely to be a priority for Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window, according to football.london.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were desperate to bolster their backline in the summer and brought in Micky van de Ven and Ashley Phillips.

They wanted to snap up another centre-back and were linked with a host of options, but made no further signings in the position.

Spurs jettisoned Davinson Sanchez to Galatasaray this summer and could face a tricky situation if Van de Ven or Romero pick up a serious injury.

As such, they are likely to try to sign another centre-back when the window swings open in January.

Landing a top centre-back in January could prove to be tricky, however Spurs are expected to try to do so as they back Postecoglou.

The Australian has led Tottenham to a bright start to the new season and the club will want to make sure he has all the tools he needs.

Tottenham do not have any European football this season, leaving the focus squarely on domestic matters, but are still likely to need strength in depth in the centre-back area as the campaign drags on.