Jon Newsome has conceded that Leeds United star Georginio Rutter can be both frustrating and brilliant at the same time, but he is happy to see the forward growing this season.

The 21-year-old has scored twice and has registered four assists in eleven Championship appearances this season.

He was again instrumental in Leeds’ comeback 3-2 win at Norwich on Saturday and he registered an assist to help the team to get the full three points.

Newsome conceded that Rutter is capable of doing both – producing a sublime moment but also doing something completely ridiculous on the pitch.

The former Leeds star admitted that he could not see a player in the Frenchman last season but is pleased to see him growing as a footballer in the ongoing campaign.

The former Whites star said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I think he is one of those players that at times he does the sublime and at times, he does the ridiculous.

“He really does make you pull your hair out at times and other times, you are on your feet applauding him and it’s great to see him growing.

“The lad had a tough start to his career.

“Last season I was scratching my head thinking, I don’t see a player there, but he has found his feet and is learning the game.”

Rutter has been a certain starter under Daniel Farke and will hope to be in the eleven when Leeds travel to Stoke City on Wednesday night.