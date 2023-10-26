Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has claimed that preparing his team for a game against Tottenham Hotspur is similar to getting ready to face Manchester City or Arsenal.

Palace are set to host table-topping Tottenham at Selhurst Park this Friday night in a big Premier League clash.

The north London club have won seven of their opening nine Premier League games and have a two-point lead at the top of the league table.

Hodgson is aware of the challenges his team are going to face when they take on a Tottenham side who are renowned for their attacking football under Ange Postecoglou.

He admitted that Spurs play a very technical football with midfield overloads under the Australian and preparing for them is similar to what his team need to get ready to face Manchester City or Arsenal.

The Crystal Palace boss said in a press conference: “I don’t know if it’s Ange-Ball.

“It’s a very technical way of playing, like Manchester City, a flooding of the midfield with players.

“To prepare against Tottenham at the moment isn’t so different to playing against Arsenal and Manchester City.”

Crystal Palace have only one win in their last five league games and are sitting eleventh in the league table.