Former Leicester City star Michael Morrison has insisted that Enzo Maresca will not pay too much heed to the promotion prediction Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray made this week.

Leicester have won 12 of their opening 13 Championship games and are sitting pretty at the top of the league table.

They are odds on favourites to win the Championship at a canter and get promoted back to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Sunderland boss Mowbray, who saw his side lose 1-0 to Leicester earlier this week, claimed that the Foxes will be in the Premier League next year.

Morrison feels Maresca will not be focusing on what the Sunderland manager said as he will want his team to focus on their performances going forward.

He stressed if Leicester play well and put in top performances, they will continue to win games.

The former Foxes star said on the BBC’s When You’re Smiling Podcast: “I am not sure he will listen too much to it.

“When you hear all that noise, it’s down to the manager and the coaching staff to ignore it and concentrate on the process and performance rather than the outcome of winning

“I think if this team play well, they win games so I think he will be talking to the lads about how they can improve every game and improve every game and concentrate on that.”

Leicester have already built a 14-point lead over teams sitting outside the automatic promotion spots.