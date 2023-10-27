Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl believes that the youngster Bailey Cadamarteri is close to the first team and admitted that if he trains well, he could be an option for the Rotherham United game at the weekend.

The 18-year-old centre forward is a product of Sheffield Wednesday’s academy and has been very highly rated at Hillsborough.

Cadamarteri has turned some heads with his performances for Neil Thompson’s Owls Under-21s side, where he has netted eleven goals so far this season.

Sheffield Wednesday’s senior side are struggling in the final third and they have failed to find the back of the net in their last six games.

Rohl revealed that Cadamarteri has been training with the senior squad and stated that the talented centre forward is getting closer and closer to the team.

The Owls boss also added that if Cadamarteri trains well on Saturday, he might be an option for Sheffield Wednesday against Rotherham United.

“I saw the video when I drove back from the away match and he was also in the training session today”, Rohl said at a press conference.

“It is important that he is now closer and closer to the squad.

“And also tomorrow, if the training goes very well, he could be an option for the weekend for us.”

Cadamarteri made his debut for Sheffield Wednesday in an EFL Trophy match against Leicester City Under-21 last season and he will be eager to make his league debut this season.