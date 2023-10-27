Joey Barton has tipped Chelsea loan star Harvey Vale to be as big a young talent as Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder joined Bristol Rovers on loan from Chelsea last summer and has been making

an impact at the League One club.

Vale has even played at left-back this season for Bristol Rovers and Barton, who has just been sacked as Gas boss, stressed that he is meant to play higher up the pitch and get success.

The former Bristol Rovers manager insisted that Vale came in and worked hard to earn the trust of the team, the fans and the coaching staff.

Newcastle star Anderson also had a loan spell at Bristol Rovers under Barton and played a huge role in helping the Gas to win promotion to League One.

And Barton revealed that in terms of talent and desire he rates Vale alongside Anderson.

Asked if Vale is meant to play higher up the pitch, Barton told Bristol Rovers’ media: “That’s where he is going to have his career.

“But again, for a young player to drop into League One, show the versatility, you have got to earn the trust of your team-mates, the fanbase and the coaches and manager.

“When I look through it, in terms of ticking every box to develop his career, he has shown enormous desire to be a player.

“If I have to place a wager on someone fulfilling his potential, based on their attitude, Harvey Vale will sit right up there with Elliot Anderson.”

Vale has featured 12 times for the League One club this season and is looking to earn valuable experience before returning to Chelsea next summer.

Anderson meanwhile kicked on from his loan spell at Bristol Rovers to cement a spot for himself in Eddie Howe’s first team plans.