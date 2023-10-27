Former Leicester City defender Michael Morrison has insisted that the Foxes should get close to breaking the Championship points record tally this season.

Leicester scored their 12th win in 13 league games when they beat Sunderland 1-0 at the King Power Stadium earlier this week.

They are sitting at the top of the table on 36 points with a 14-point gap over third-placed Leeds United in the Championship standings.

Morrison admitted that he had doubts over whether Enzo Maresca would be able to implement a tough style of football at Leicester this season but conceded that they have made massive improvements.

Reading’s 106-point tally in the 2005/06 season is the current points record in the Championship.

Morrison feels given the way Leicester are playing, they should get really close to equalling or beating the record in the ongoing campaign.

The former Leicester defender said on the BBC’s When You’re Smiling Podcast: “It’s been incredible.

“I watched the Coventry game and I thought, ‘Is it really going to work? It’s a tough style of play’ and they have improved so much.

“I watched the Blackburn and Southampton games as well and you could see the improvement within the team.

“It’s so exciting – scoring goals and playing good football.

“Having played at Reading, I know how proud they are about the 106 points record and they have really got to challenge this team to get near that mark.”

Leicester will look to keep their winning run going when they travel to London to take on Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.