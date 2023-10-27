Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has selected his side to tussle with Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace outfit at Selhurst Park this evening.

Spurs sit top of the Premier League table after a superb start to the Postecoglou era and could go an astonishing five points clear if they can grab all three points tonight.

Palace have picked up 12 points from their opening nine games to sit in eleventh spot, but Hodgson was left hugely unhappy with their 4-0 loss at Newcastle United last time out.

The Eagles have a poor recent record against Spurs and have lost all of their last three meetings and four of their last five.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal for Tottenham tonight, while at the back Postecoglou goes with Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies.

In midfield, Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are selected by Postecoglou, while heading the attacking unit are James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Heung-Min Son and Richarlison.

If Postecoglou wants to shake things up then he has a host of options on the bench to call for, including Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bryan Gil.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Crystal Palace

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Davies, Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison

Substitutes: Forester, Royal, Bentancur, Dier, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Gil, Lo Celso, Johnson