Danny Collins is of the view that Sunderland’s strikers not pitching in goals has become a concern for Tony Mowbray.

The Black Cats were cautious in the summer transfer window to not repeat last season’s mistake and they brought in a host of new strikers.

However, none of the new faces have been able to establish themselves as a threat in front of the opposition goal so far this season.

Collins stated that if Sunderland had a proper fox in the box type of striker present in their squad, then with the amount of opportunities the Wearsiders create, a proper number nine would have reached double figures by now.

The Sunderland star believes that the striker situation has turned into a concern for Mowrbray and thinks the manager is right now weighing up the situation.

“For all the good football we play, if you have a proper fox in the box type of striker, they would be licking their lips at some of the football we play and some of the opportunities we create”, Collins told Sunderland’s media.

“And by now we are 13 games into the season, you would expect a proper out and out number nine to be getting eight to ten goals for us so far this season for the chances we have created.

“So I am sure it is a concern for Tony.

“He is weighing things up; he has seen these boys day and night on the training pitch as well, where naturally most managers would pick their team from, so it is almost back to the drawing board.”

Now it remains to be seen whether the Black Cats manager will be able to help his strikers start firing soon.