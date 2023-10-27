Everton boss Sean Dyche believes Nathan Patterson needs consistency in his game and thinks the right-back is progressing well.

The 22-year-old right-back featured 19 times in the league last season and helped the Toffees keep themselves up in the Premier League.

This season, Patterson began as the first-choice right-back but later lost the spot to Ashley Young and has featured as a substitute in his last four games.

Dyche pointed out that consistency is something that Patterson needs to unlock in his game and he thinks this consistency will come with maturity and a deeper understanding of the game.

The Everton boss stated that Patterson is doing well and stressed that the Scot is continuing his progress irrespective of whether he is playing or not.

“I think it is consistency”, Dyche said at a press conference.

“I mean, all players you want consistency with, and certainly with our defenders.

“I think that comes from playing, comes with natural maturation as a footballer, with your training schedule and year after year of learning about the game.

“He has done pretty well with that, actually.

“I think he is continuing his progress and continuing when he is not in the side to learn and improve.”

Patterson might get his first league start of the season since last month, as Young will be unavailable for the game against West Ham United after picking up a red card in the previous game against Liverpool.