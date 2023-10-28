Former Championship midfielder Gary Owers has hailed Ipswich Town star Conor Chaplin as a neat little magician after his display against the Robins on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old forward has begun the season in an impressive manner and has scored five times while providing three assists in 13 league appearances in the ongoing campaign for Ipswich.

On Wednesday, Chaplin played a key role in helping Ipswich snatch three points from Ashton Gate with a victory over Bristol City.

Chaplin’s performance against the Robins impressed Owers, who described the 26-year-old Ipswich forward as a neat little magician.

Owers pointed out that Chaplin’s match awareness, creativity and touch were excellent on Wednesday.

“That is how you describe him, I would say — a neat little magician”, Owers said on BBC Radio Bristol.

“His awareness, his creativity, his technique and his touch, I think, were awesome.”

Chaplin clocked 83 minutes on Saturday as Ipswich followed up their win over Bristol City by edging out Plymouth Argyle 3-2 to continue their impressive start to the Championship season.