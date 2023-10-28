Former Leicester City star Michael Morrison has expressed his delight at seeing Jannik Vestergaard rising to prominence again at the King Power Stadium this season.

Vestergaard lost favour with former Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers and was a bit part player at the club last season.

He was heavily linked with a move in the summer but he stayed put and has started 12 of Leicester’s 13 Championship games so far this term.

He is a big part of the reason Leicester have the meanest defence in the Championship, which has been overshadowed by the attacking brand of football they have been playing.

Morrison is pleased to see Vestergaard recover from the problems he faced at Leicester previously and pointed out that the defender is keeping some excellent centre-backs out of the starting eleven.

The former Leicester star said on the BBC’s When You’re Smiling Podcast: “Vestergaard has come in and done excellently.

“He has had to wait a long time for his opportunity, lots of things have happened to him personally at the club, but now he is keeping out world-class players.

“To have them on the bench pushes you massively.”

Vestergaard is again looking to start when Leicester visit London to take on Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road this afternoon.