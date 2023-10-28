Jaidon Anthony has insisted that there is enough in the Leeds United squad to be successful this season despite a few hiccups.

Leeds aim to go straight back up to the Premier League after getting relegated from the top tier last season.

The Whites made a slow start to the season in the Championship but are currently sitting in the playoff spots in the Championship.

They have had a few hiccups amidst a run of good form, but Anthony stressed that the squad are tightly knit at Elland Road and no individual gets blamed when results do not go their way.

The attacker believes that there is enough quality and spirit in the squad at Leeds to be successful in the ongoing campaign.

Anthony said on LUTV: “It’s a tight-knit group here.

“As the boss said, we win together and we lose together. There is no blame on anyone.

“As a group, all of us went out there and we have got try and put it right for sure.

“We have enough in this group to be successful.”

Leicester City and Ipswich Town have a tight grip on the automatic promotion spots at the moment due to the glorious start to their respective seasons.

However, Leeds are amongst the clubs who are being seen as solid contenders to be in the playoffs at the end of the season.