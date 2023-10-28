Jaidon Anthony has stressed the importance of competition within the Leeds United squad and conceded that the players need to be at their best in training to get a chance in the team.

Leeds signed the winger on loan from Bournemouth in the last summer transfer window as Luis Sinisterra went the other way.

Anthony admitted that the Leeds squad have been very welcoming and they have made it easier for him to settle down in a new city and a new club following a move late in the window.

The winger insisted that he has been enjoying the competition for places in the team and stressed that it pushes the players to be at their best in training in order to get a chance in the team.

He believes the healthy competition is only going to benefit the players and the team to move forward.

Anthony said on LUTV: “The group have been really welcoming and made me feel really at home.

“It’s a big part.

“It helps having all that competition and really having to be at it in training to get an opportunity.

“It can really help all of us.”

Anthony has so far made two starts in the Championship for Leeds this season and will be pushing to get more opportunities.