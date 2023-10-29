Ross McCormack has claimed that Georginio Rutter’s unpredictability and the confidence he has to try and pull off certain things on the pitch makes him a fan favourite at Leeds United.

Rutter did not get on the scoresheet during Leeds’ 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on Saturday but he put in another brilliant performance.

He has two goals and five assists in the Championship this season and has been ever-present in Daniel Farke’s team in the ongoing campaign.

The Frenchman has emerged as a fan favourite amongst Leeds supporters this season after struggling to impress last term when he had just joined the club in January.

McCormack stressed one of the reasons Leeds fans love the player is because of his confidence to try things on the pitch.

He conceded that a lot of players do not have the confidence to try something audacious even if they have the skill to pull it off.

The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Yes, he is [becoming a fan favourite].

“It’s the unpredictability factor.

“He does things that other players don’t.

“Yes, they might know how to do it but takes a bit of confidence to do it on that stage and he is the best I have seen play out of everyone this season.”

Leeds are still sitting third in the Championship standings and are firm favourites to at least be in the promotion playoffs at the end of the season.