Former Hearts star Michael Stewart believes Rangers boss Philippe Clement will not be under any illusions about the task at Ibrox despite the Gers’ get out of jail 2-1 win over the Jambos.

Clement’s side looked to be heading for defeat in the Scottish Premiership contest thanks to an early Lawrence Shankland goal for the visitors.

James Tavernier had missed a penalty and as the clock ticked down Rangers appeared set to squander an opportunity to close the gap on Celtic.

But at the death the match flipped around as first Tavernier scored another penalty before substitute Danilo struck in injury time to secure a 2-1 win for Rangers.

The gap to Celtic is now just five points, but former Hearts start Stewart thinks that Clement will not be hugely encouraged by what he saw as the level Rangers played at was not good enough.

“Philippe Clement will not be kidding himself on and thinking it is all rosy in the garden”, Stewart said on BBC Sportsound.



“Hopefully he will realise that if Rangers perform at that level, there is going to be trouble ahead.”

Clement is still in the process of assessing the squad he has inherited at Ibrox and he is tipped to be active when the January transfer window swings open for business.