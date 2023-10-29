Former Leeds United attacker Ross McCormack has insisted that Glen Kamara’s solid performance against Huddersfield Town was not a surprise at all given his penchant for consistency.

Kamara sat at the base of the Leeds midfield alongside Ethan Ampadu and controlled the game as Leeds hammered Huddersfield 4-1 at Elland Road on Saturday.

The midfielder joined Leeds from Rangers in the summer and he has been an important part of the Whites squad.

McCormack stressed that the performance was not a surprise as that is the level of consistency Kamara brings to the table and in nine out of ten games, he is likely to be good.

The former Leeds star admitted that he saw Kamara produce consistent performances at Rangers.

The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Pretty much nine games out of ten that’s what you will get from Glen.

“He doesn’t give the ball away, he will go win it back and just keeps the play ticking over.

“Good quality and that performance did not surprise me. I’ve seen him do that every game [for Rangers] for the last few years.”

Kamara has not started every game for Leeds but has still made seven Championship appearances for the Yorkshire giants in the ongoing campaign.