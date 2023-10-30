Tottenham Hotspur full-back Emerson Royal has revealed that even though he likes to keep active every day, it is impossible for him to train at home all the time as training at the club is very intense.

Royal, 24, made a permanent switch to the north London side from Barcelona in 2021, following a loan, and has so far featured in 64 league matches.

The Brazilian star has chiefly played as a substitute under Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou this season, making seven appearances.

The defender is keen to make sure he is sharp and ready to go when needed and revealed how he follows his well-planned routine every day regarding his physical training, with training at home on the agenda.

However, Royal highlighted that the training at the club is so intense that he needs to take a few days off when he trains at home.

“I wake up, go to the training centre, where I do the training and eat the food”, Royal told Brazilian outlet Esportes.

“After I come back from the club, I do physiotherapy as well.

“There are days when I train at home, obviously, I cannot train every day because at the club the training is very intense.

“On my days off, I try to train at home, do some work on the grass with the people who work with me.”

Tottenham are currently leading the Premier League standings and Royal is hoping to contribute significantly to his club’s run this season, as they eye a return to the top four.