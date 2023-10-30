Ian Baraclough believes Leicester City are the perfect environment for Cesare Casadei to develop and flourish as a young player in the Championship this season.

Casadei has started the last two games for Leicester and played a key role in midfield as the Foxes continued their dominant winning run in the Championship.

He joined Leicester on loan from Chelsea in the summer and is set to be a more prominent figure in their midfield due to Wilfred Ndidi’s absence due to injury.

Baraclough conceded that the key thing for Casadei at the moment is to add a level of consistency to his game and admitted that as a young player, he will go through highs and lows given his inexperience.

However, he believes at Leicester the young midfielder is in the perfect environment where he will get the support of the senior players to further flourish and develop his talent.

The former Leicester star said on the When You’re Smiling Podcast: “He is a young player so he has to get that consistency within his game, week after week and make sure he is on top of his game.

“He knows if he plays well, there is a good chance he plays as the squad numbers dictate, anyone can get replaced.

“It’s difficult for a young player as you tend to have more highs and lows.

“There are more variables in their game.

“For me, he is a young player who is learning how to deal with that.

“He has good and senior players around him; if he makes a mistake, you are not going to see Jamie Vardy getting on to his back.

“He is in an environment which will allow him to flourish and for me, there is no better place than a team at the top of the league.”

Casadei will be looking to start when Leicester face fellow promotion contenders Leeds United on Friday night.