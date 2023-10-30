Former Southampton star Jo Tessem is of the view that when Saints play forward-minded football, they can easily take on any team in the Championship.

After a shaky start to the season, Southampton have managed to find their rhythm and knit a six-match unbeaten streak to climb to fourth place in the league table.

At the weekend, Southampton managed to triumph over Wayne Rooney’s Birmingham City by a 3-1 scoreline.

And Tessem, who has previously criticised Southampton for their slow and negative performances, was impressed with the Saints display, as he thinks Birmingham struggled to match their forward football.

Tessem believes that when Southampton play attack-minded football, they can take apart opposition sides easily.

“The first half was really good; it is one of the best halves I have seen this season and I think we could have killed the game in the first half”, Tessem told BBC Radio Solent.

“I think we could have a little more forward playing and see that when we play forward football, we can go through teams like nothing.

“And Birmingham really struggled with us.”

Southampton are set to take on Millwall at the weekend and Russell Martin’s side will be hoping to keep their new-found form intact against the Lions.