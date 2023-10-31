Former Ipswich Town star Sam Parkin is of the view that the Blues will need strengthening in the left-back department in the upcoming January transfer window.

Under Kieran McKenna’s guidance, Ipswich have had an excellent start to the season and they are currently in second place in the league table.

Ipswich loaned in Brandon Williams from Manchester United in the summer to strengthen up the left-back department, but the 23-year-old has been deployed regularly as the right-back in the team, which leaves Leif Davis as the only left-back option.

Parkin believes that Ipswich will recruit another forward in the summer despite their numbers being good in that department and he pointed out that the left-back area is where they need to strengthen.

“I think a lot of the supporters would say there is a necessity for another forward player still, even though their numbers and Hirst is doing a stellar job at the moment”, Parkin said on the What The EFL podcast.

‘I think they would probably get another striker.

“Potentially, they could do with another left-sided player with Leif Davis.

“I think he has the joint most assists in this division and is doing an unbelievable job, but they are light in that department.”

Davies has made 12 appearances in the league so far, registering eight assists while picking up three cautions.