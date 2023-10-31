Rangers legend Barry Ferguson believes the Gers would have lost the game against Hearts at the weekend if it had been a month earlier.

The Glasgow giants scored two late goals to win all three points against Hearts at Ibrox at the weekend.

New Rangers boss Philippe Clement has won his first two league games and earned a good point away at Sparta Prague in the Europa League as well.

Ferguson admitted that Rangers were not great against Hearts but feels it is a sign of the change that they still kept going, showed character and eventually won the game.

He believes if the game had taken place a month ago under the previous regime, Rangers would have likely given up and lost the game at home.

The former Rangers captain was pleased to see the players not throwing the towel despite not being at their best.

The Rangers legend said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I don’t think Rangers played well, certainly in the first half.

“In the second half, we made changes and they were a bit better.

“But for me, the positive side is if that game was four or five weeks ago, they would have lost it.

“They showed a bit of character and they kept going.

“The fans got a bit grumpy in the stands, which is understandable but they never hid, I liked seeing that.

“They kept going.”

Celtic dropping points at the weekend means Rangers have closed the gap to five points in the Scottish Premierships standings.