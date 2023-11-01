Fixture: Manchester United vs Newcastle United

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has picked his starting side to lock horns with Manchester United in the EFL Cup tonight.

Howe’s men head to Old Trafford for the fourth round tie thanks to a 1-0 win over Manchester City at St James’ Park in the last round.

Newcastle will now bid to knock both Manchester sides out of the competition as they look to progress in the EFL Cup.

Howe’s men have a draw and a defeat in their last two games and following tonight’s match are due to play host to Arsenal at the weekend in the Premier League.

Tonight Newcastle have Martin Dubravka between the sticks, while Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth, Paul Dummett and Matt Targett are the back four.

Midfield sees Howe select Lewis Hall, Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock, while Matt Ritchie and Joelinton support Anthony Gordon.

The Newcastle boss has options on the bench if changes are needed at any point and they include Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson.

Newcastle United Team vs Manchester United

Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Dummett, Targett, Hall, Longstaff, Willock, Ritchie, Joelinton, Gordon

Substitutes: Karius, Trippier, Lascelles, Wilson, Almiron, Burn, Guimaraes, Diallo, Parkinson