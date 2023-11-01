Fixture: Dundee vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has picked his side to lock horns with Dundee in an away Scottish Premiership clash this evening.

The Gers closed the gap with Celtic to just five points by scoring a late win over Hearts at the weekend and Clement will be keen to avoid a slip-up so soon after closing the distance to the Bhoys.

Hosts Dundee sit in fifth spot in the league gable, but have only won two of their nine league games so far; they also average only a goal a game.

Rangers have won their last six meetings with Dundee across all competitions.

Jack Butland is in goal for Rangers in Dundee, while James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun and Ridvan Yilmaz are the back four.

In midfield, Rangers go with John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Sam Lammers, while Abdallah Sima and Scott Wright support Danilo.

If Clement needs to make changes he has options on the bench to call for, including Borna Barisic and Cyriel Dessers.

Rangers Team vs Dundee

Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Yilmaz, Lundstram, Jack, Lammers, Sima, Wright, Danilo

Substitutes: McCrorie, Dessers, Cantwell, Cifuentes, Dowell, Sterling, Barisic, King, McCausland