Fixture: Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has picked his side’s starting line-up and substitutes for tonight’s EFL Cup tie under the lights at Bournemouth.

Klopp has tasted success in the EFL Cup before and will be keen to repeat it this evening with a Liverpool side containing a host of summer additions.

The Reds are looking solid in the Premier League and eased to a win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Liverpool beat Leicester City at Anfield in the last round and are likely to face a Bournemouth team who know their priority is to survive in the Premier League this term.

Klopp hands goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher an outing between the sticks, while at the back he picks Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas.

In midfield, the Liverpool manager goes with Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, while Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah lead the hunt for goals.

If Klopp needs to influence the game from the bench then he has options, including Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool Team vs Bournemouth

Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Jones, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Salah

Substitutes: Adrian, Van Dijk, Konate, Nunez, Mac Allister, Jota, Gravenberch, Scanlon, Alexander-Arnold